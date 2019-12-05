Dem Rep. Van Drew: I’ll Vote Against Impeachment Unless There’s Something New

While speaking to CNN on Thursday, Representative Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) stated that unless he sees or hears something new, he will not vote for impeaching President Trump.

Van Drew said, “Unless there’s something, again, that I haven’t seen, haven’t heard before, that has been my position, for reasons that I’ve staked out, for numerous reasons, the reason I just staked out, you know, be careful what you wish for.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett