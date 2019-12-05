Hillary Clinton: Trump Made Me ‘Sick to My Stomach’ Pardoning War Criminals

On Wednesday, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton commented on President Donald Trump getting involved with Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s case and pardoning Army veterans Clint Lorance and Matthew Golsteyn.

After telling the story of Navy SEALs saving women and children at Osama bin Laden’s compound after successfully killing him, Clinton said, “When I think about the American military, that’s who I think about.”

She continued, “I am sick to my stomach about what Trump did pardoning three men who were testified against by their own men because of the way that they behaved.”

She added, “It’s his perverse understanding of courage and war.”

