Pelosi: ‘Civilization as we Know it Today Is at Stake in the Next Election’

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that “Civilization as we know it” is “at stake” in the 2020 election, and that she doesn’t know if America can “sustain” a second term of President Trump.

Pelosi said, “[T]he damage that this administration has done to America, America’s a great country. We can sustain. Two terms, I don’t know.”

She later added, “Civilization as we know it today is at stake in the next election, and certainly, our planet.”

