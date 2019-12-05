Sanders: I Will Vote to Convict Trump Unless I Hear ‘Very Good Explanations’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that unless he hears “some very good explanations,” he intends to vote to convict President Trump in the Senate.

Sanders said, “I’m going to listen to all the evidence. But this is what I will tell you, based on what I have seen right now, if I were a member of the House, I would certainly vote for impeachment. And unless I can hear some very good explanations, I intend to be voting for his impeachment in the Senate.”

