Scarborough: These ‘Republican Clowns’ Are ‘Quoting Vladimir Putin Propaganda Talking Points’

During the Thursday broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough took aim at Republicans over the previous day’s impeachment hearings.

Scarborough, reacting to Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Wednesday slamming the idea that the Founding Fathers would have found President Donald Trump “guilty” over the facts available for the president’s dealings with Ukraine, called Republicans “clowns” and then said they are “quoting Vladimir Putin propaganda talking points.”

“[T]hese Republican clowns are saying, ‘Well we can’t figure out … what the original intent is,'” declared Scarborough. “Number one, of course when they’re not doing that, what are they doing? They’re quoting like Vladimir Putin propaganda talking points. This is the most desperate defense. And it’s literally just throw whatever you want at the wall.”

