ABC Legal Analyst Sunny Hostin: Questions About Hunter Biden Have ‘Merit’

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said the questions about 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter had “merit.”

During the panel’s discussion on Biden’s emotional interaction with a voter, Hostin said, “He has to craft whatever response that he needs to craft when it comes to Hunter Biden being on the board of that Ukrainian energy company. That’s just the bottom line.”

She continued, “I think the Obama administration took it so seriously that we have heard testimony that the Obama administration, I think, prepped Marie Yovanovitch in advance of her nomination hearing in front of the Senate. Isn’t that correct? About that very issue. So this is an issue that has some merit. It at least had the Obama administration concerned. So what is he going to do with that? You know, what is he going to do about that question? It’s not a meritless question.”

She added, “Why did Hunter Biden get the job on the energy board?”

