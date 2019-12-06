Bloomberg on ‘Overzealous’ Stop and Frisk Policy: ‘Nobody Asked Me About It Until I Started Running for President’

Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg discussed his stop and frisk policy during his time as New York City mayor, which he recently apologized for.

CBS “This Morning” anchor Gayle King noted that people are questioning the timing of his apology, but Bloomberg said he realizes now that his “overzealous” policy was a “mistake.”

“Well, the mark of an intelligent, competent person is when they make a mistake, they have the guts to stand up and say, ‘I made a mistake, I’m sorry,'” Bloomberg explained.

“We don’t question your belief that you made a mistake,” King replied. “I think the question is the timing that you realize you made the mistake.”

“Nobody asked me about it until I started running for president. Come on,” the former mayor stated.

“I think we were overzealous at the time to do it,” he added. “Our intent was to do anything we could to stop the carnage, the murder rate. And what was surprising is when we stopped doing a little bit, we thought crime would go up. It didn’t, it went down. Should have, would have and could have, I can’t help that, but looking back, I made a mistake. I’m sorry, I apologize.”

