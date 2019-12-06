Clyburn: I ‘Expect to Lose Some’ Democrats on Impeachment Vote

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that he expects “to lose some” Democrats on an impeachment vote.

Co-host John Berman asked, “How many Democrats do you expect to lose on the impeachment vote?”

Clyburn said, “Well, we do expect to lose some, and that’s why I say it is a conscience vote, and it’s with their constituents. We have a very diverse caucus. I share six counties with a Democrat in South Carolina. I share the part of those counties that is much different from the part that Cunningham has, and we may be voting differently. I have no idea.”

