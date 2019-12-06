MSNBC’s Heilemann: ‘I Guarantee’ Trump Will Get Another Country to Interfere in 2020 If He’s Not Impeached

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network contributor John Heilemann warned President Donald Trump would try to get another country to interfere in the 2020 election if he is not removed from office as a result of a Senate impeachment trial.

Heilemann said, “Republicans have been willing to look the other way as it was demonstrated in the obstruction of justice and the not criminal collusion but the collusion that was demonstrated in the Mueller report. We have seen that over the course of three years. We are now in a situation Donald Trump last summer after Bob Mueller testified got up the next day, picked up the phone, and did foreign interference again, invited foreign interference from Zelensky.”

He added, “What is going to happen at the end of January when by all reasonable reckonings he is acquitted in the Senate? What is going to happen? What’s going to happen is Donald Trump is going to go and look for foreign interference again. I guarantee it. He is going to try to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 elections, and it will be from someone that is aligned with Vladimir Putin. Those are as clear as the notion the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.”

