Brooks: Pelosi Saying She Doesn’t Hate Trump ‘One of the Best Political Moments of the Year’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “had one of the best political moments of the year” when she said she doesn’t hate President Trump.

Brooks said, “I thought Nancy Pelosi had one of the best political moments of the year this week in saying that she doesn’t hate Donald Trump. She’s going to pray for Donald Trump. That was a — I just thought a beautiful moment of, well, she said it’s her Catholic faith, of Christian witness.”

