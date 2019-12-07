Pence ‘Confident’ He Will Be Trump’s 2020 Running Mate

During a one-on-one interview with Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro that aired Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence addressed rumors he might be replaced on the ballot in 2020 by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Some have speculated Haley on the ballot in 2020 would improve President Donald Trump’s ability to secure more support from women voters.

Pence told “Justice” host Pirro he was appreciative of the opportunity given to him to be Indiana’s governor as well as vice president.

“I never imagined I’d be able to be governor of my home state,” Pence said. “And to be able to be here in the White House to be serving as vice president, and to be asked to run again with this president to continue to advance the agenda that we’ve been able to advance for this country is a great honor.”

When pressed by Pirro on whether or not that meant he would be on the 2020 Republican ballot, the vice president said he was not only confident of it but confident he and Trump would win the election next November.

“I’m not only of that, I’m confident we’re going to win in 2020,” he replied.

