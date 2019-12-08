Nadler on Impeachment Hearings: Schiff ‘Is Not a Relevant Witness’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said he was rejecting Republicans’ witnesses because he saw them as “irrelevant.”

Nadler said, “If we impeach the president, we’ll impeach him on adequate urgent grounds to defend our republic. It’s up to them to decide if they want to be patriots or partisans.”

He added, “The list of witnesses they gave, they asked me to call, I’ve said no to because they are irrelevant. They could appeal to the full committee if they wish, and we’ll have a vote on that. But like any trial judge, you keep the witnesses to the relevancy. Adam Schiff they wanted is not a relevant witness. He didn’t witness anything. His counsel, according to the House rules, is going to report to the committee tomorrow. And every procedure, every fairness has been given to them. They have declined to use them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN