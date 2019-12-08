NSA Robert O’Brien on Florida Shooting: ‘It Appears to Be a Terrorist Attack’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said that Friday’s shooting by Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani at a naval base in Florida “appears to be a terrorist attack.”

O’Brien said, “To me, it appears to be a terrorist attack. The FBI will have to get into — I don’t want to prejudge the investigation. But it appears that this may be someone that was radicalized, whether it was here or it’s unclear if he’s got any other ties to other organizations, but it doesn’t look good.”

He continued, “This is a guy who may very well have had said some things on Twitter that suggest he was radicalized. He went out and killed a number of Americans, so my point is it looks like terrorism. We will have to see what the FBI investigation shows.”

He added, “This looks like something that’s terrorism, or akin to terrorism.”

