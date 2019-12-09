Comey: Trump Is Trying to ‘Burn the FBI Down’ with ‘Lies’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” former FBI Director James Comey said both he and the FBI were exonerated by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report.

Comey said, “It was all made up. Two years of sitting silently at the FBI while you are lied about, and finally, the truth is out. It was lies. There was no treason. There was no conspiracy. There was no tapping of Trump’s wires. There was no putting informants in the campaign. It was all nonsense. And the FBI finally has its day with the American people. I hope they pay attention to it.”

After playing clips of President Donald Trump commenting on the FBI, Comey said, “There’s been so much lying, so many efforts to burn the FBI down that you become a little numb to it. We can’t be because that institution matters no matter what your politics. It matters to the American people, and it’s made up of good people trying to protect the country. We’ve got to become un-numb and realize we’ve been lied to for two and a half years.”

