Scarborough: Ted Cruz Is Helping Putin by ‘Using Russian Propaganda Talking Points’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough shared his reaction to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) saying on NBC’s “Meet the Press” the day before that he believed Ukraine also “blatantly interfered” in the 2016 presidential election, which echoes Sen. John Kennedy’s (R-LA) remarks.

Scarborough accused Cruz of helping Russian President Vladimir Putin by pushing “Russian propaganda talking points,” which the host pointed out the intel community advised the United States Senate against doing.

“The intel community went to the United States Senate and warned the United States Senate against using Russian propaganda talking points, like Ted Cruz just did, and warned them that … Vladimir Putin’s goal as a KGB agent, ex-KGB agent, was to preach a moral equivalency between Russia and Ukraine to get the world talking about Ukraine instead of what Russia did,” Scarborough explained. “And they told senators, this is a lie, but this is something that he’s been doing over the past couple of years. And in effect saying don’t take the bait because what will it do? It will help Putin, and it will hurt us. And, yet, that’s exactly what Ted Cruz and Senator Kennedy and so many others have done.”

“These Republicans that are spouting Russian propaganda got the good housekeeping seal of approval from the source himself, Vladimir Putin,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent