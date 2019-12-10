Attorney General Barr: Trump Campaign ‘Was Clearly Spied Upon’

During a portion of an interview with NBC’s Pete Williams that aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Attorney General William Barr confirmed the Trump campaign was spied on.

Williams asked, “Do you still stand by your statement that the campaign was spied upon?”

Barr said, “Oh, it was clearly spied upon. I mean, that’s what electronic surveillance is. I think wiring people up to go in and talk to people and make recordings of their conversations is spying. I think going through people’s emails which they did as a result of the FISA warrant. They went through everything, you know, from Page’s life.”

