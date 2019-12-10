FNC’s Napolitano: ‘Problem’ with FISA Is Its Secrecy, Standards Conflict with Constitution

Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” network senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano weighed in on the release of the Department of Justice Inspector General report.

Napolitano voiced his issues with FISA, saying it operates in secret and its standards conflict with the Constitution.

“The problem is FISA itself,” Napolitano outlined. “When you have a secret court that writes its own rules and makes its own standards that conflict with the Constitution, when you have FBI agents who know that the FISA Court will issue – this number’s staggering – 99.97% of all requested search warrants, you can understand why they’re lazy, they don’t corroborate, why they cut corners.”

When asked if anybody in the FBI would be held accountable for the lack of corroboration of accuracy by the FBI, Napolitano said he did not know.

