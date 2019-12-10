Jackson Lee: ‘There Is No Room for Censure at This Time’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) stated that “there is no room” for censuring President Trump at the moment.

Jackson Lee said, “These are constitutional crimes. I think it’s important for the American people to know that the Constitution is a law. It is the law, and therefore, you can have constitutional crimes. … And I consider this a continuing threat to the 2020 election. For that reason, there is no room for censure at this time.”

She continued, “I certainly welcome members of Congress who have their own opinions, to offer different suggestions, and I’m sure they will be considered. But right now, we’re moving toward the process that we’re engaged in.”

