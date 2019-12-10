McConnell: I’d ‘Be Totally Surprised’ if Trump Is Removed

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "I would be totally surprised if there were 67 senators to remove the President." pic.twitter.com/F9W8g6wOIN

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he “would be totally surprised” if 67 members of the Senate voted to remove President Trump.

McConnell stated, “I said I would be totally surprised if there were 67 senators to remove the president. That remains my view. However, we are obligated under the Constitution to turn to it when it comes over. And we will.”

