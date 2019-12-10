Ted Cruz: Media ‘on Full-on Panic’ over Impeachment — ‘It’s Like Rats Fleeing a Sinking Ship’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” on Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who was fresh off his appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” where he had a dust-up with show moderator Chuck Todd, said the media were showing signs of “panic” over the direction of impeachment.

“[I]’ll tell you why I’m also encouraged because the entire democratic show trial at the House is collapsing,” Cruz said. “We are seeing the media panicking. You know, you talked about Chuck Todd yesterday. The media is on full-on panic because what they hoped that this impeachment trial would prove hasn’t been proven. And it’s like rats fleeing a sinking ship.”

“The House, I assume, is going to have a partisan vote next week to impeach, but it’s going to the Senate, and it’s not going anywhere in the Senate,” he added. “We are going to throw it out and reject it because it is based on no facts and no evidence.”

