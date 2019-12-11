Joy Behar: Clinton Was Sleeping with Lewinsky — Trump Is Sleeping with Putin

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar joked About how the impeachment of former President Bull Clinton to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Guest host Chris Christie said, “I think that the Democrats’ tactics are failing and that’s really the problem. He hasn’t changed. You hear that. He’s the same he has always been.”

Behar said, “Why do you call them tactics? They’re just defending the Constitution.”

Christie said, “It’s a political process, Joy. It is. It’s not a legal process, but a political process. I think Nancy Pelosi was right in the beginning. She said, if it’s not bipartisan, we shouldn’t do it.”

He added, “With Clinton, it wasn’t bipartisan, so it didn’t work.”

Behar said, “He was sleeping with Lewinsky. This guy’s sleeping with Putin. It’s a little different.”

