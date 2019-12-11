Scarborough Calls for ‘Higher Threshold’ for Somebody Becoming AG — Trump, Barr Moving Us Towards ‘Banana Republic’

Wednesday on his MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough called for a “higher bar” for appointing someone to be U.S. Attorney General.

Scarborough said he wants to see the change because an unchecked attorney general could lead to a banana republic, which he said President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr “are moving us towards” in being critical of the FBI’s probe into the Trump campaign’s links to Russia.

“I think there has to be a higher – forgive the pun – a higher bar for becoming Attorney General of the United States,” Scarborough declared. “Maybe it’s a two-thirds vote in the Senate to select and remove somebody. We just can’t have any president having an attorney general who will protect them from criminal actions that they’ve taken. We’re no better than some banana republic right now. That’s exactly what Donald Trump and William Barr are moving us towards.”

“There has to be a higher threshold for somebody becoming Attorney General of the United States. That is the one area of reform that I think a lot of people are going to be looking at when Donald Trump leaves office,” he added.

