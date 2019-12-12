ABC’s Hostin: Melania Should Tell Trump to Stop Bullying Greta Thunberg

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed President Donald Trump’s tweet about climate change activist Greta Thunberg after she was named Time magazine’s person of the year.

Joy Behar said, “This is his tweet, so ridiculous. Greta must work on her anger management problem. Hello, look in the mirror.”

She added, “Let’s be real. He’s just jealous it’s not him, okay?”

Meghan McCain said, “It’s hard for me to talk about Greta Thunberg because she’s 16, and I don’t believe in attacking underaged people. I disagree with her, and I think everyone knows how I feel about climate change and religion on the left, but I don’t agree with attacking her as I don’t agree with attacking Barron Trump.”

Behar said, “Where is Melania? She was so upset about that Barron comment by the lawyer…at the impeachment hearing.”

Sunny Hostin said, “I did not think it was appropriate for Barron’s name to be invoked as some analogy as sort of a pun, and I don’t think it’s appropriate for the president to go after a teenager who has Aspergers. I would like to see the same kind of energy and verve in which she used for her son. We know that, you know, her platform, and she has a platform like many first ladies have had a platform. Her platform is Be Best in terms of social media bullying. Well, she’s married to the bully in chief. I would like to see that same kind of energy in supporting other children.”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

