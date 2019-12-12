Carter Page on IG Report: ‘There’s Just So Much More Coming Out’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page revealed “much more” was still to come out regarding the federal surveillance application that enabled the investigation into Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Page said after reading through the Department of Justice’s inspector general report by Michael Horowitz, the information included is merely “just the tip of the iceberg.”

“Every page I looked through, I know additional details about my life and about the people I was working with or not working with as the case may be, and there’s just so much more coming out. It’s hard to summarize because there’s 400 plus pages,” Page told host Maria Bartiromo.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent