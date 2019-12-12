Graham on Impeachment: ‘Goal’ of Senate Judiciary Committee Is to ‘End This as Soon as Possible’

Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shed some light on how he will handle the “sham” impeachment articles if they make it to the Senate.

Graham told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” he is “ready to go” and his “goal” is to “end this as soon as possible.”

“I don’t want to give it any legitimacy because it’s a crock,” Graham stated.

“My goal is to end this as soon as possible for the good of the country because I think it’s a danger to the presidency to legitimize this,” he added before later saying, “I’m not interested in any witnesses. This thing is a sham, a crock. I don’t want to legitimize it. I want to get it over with. And there’s plenty of ways to do oversight outside of impeachment when it comes to corruption in the Ukraine, and we will.”

Graham went on to voice his trust in former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and he does not “trust” the House Democratic leadership, which is part of why he wants to conclude the impeachment process so quickly.

“When this comes to the Senate, I’m going to treat it as the sham it is,” he declared.

