Sen. Rick Scott: Trump Will Have a ‘Blowout Win in Florida’

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced he was changing his official residence from New York to Florida.

Some speculated that it was done to better his chances in the 2020 presidential election in the Sunshine State, which has been thought of as a swing state in recent elections.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime” on Thursday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), also the former governor of Florida, touted the case for moving to Florida. He also, however, predicted Trump would have a big win in his home state as well.

“He’s one of 500,000 people who moved to Florida last year, or in the last 12 months,” Scott said. “So, people are moving there because it’s a great place to live. You can get a great job. Education costs less. It’s a great education system. But he is doing well. As I travel the state, there’s lots of Trump supporters all across the state. I mean think about it — look at this unemployment rate. Look at black unemployment, Hispanic unemployment. I think he’s going to have a blowout win in Florida.”

