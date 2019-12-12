VIDEO: Man Rescues Dog After Leash Gets Trapped in Elevator Doors

A man’s quick actions saved a small dog from what could have been a horrible accident after its leash got caught between an elevator’s doors.

Johnny Mathis, the man behind the rescue, said the incident took place Monday at a Houston, Texas, apartment building. He had just come home from work and was taking the elevator up to his floor when a woman and her dog got on.

“When she got on, I was looking at the dog, because it was a cute dog,” Mathis told CNN. “I noticed the leash was kinda long, but I didn’t think it wasn’t going to make it on the elevator or anything.”

Mathis noticed the animal got left behind on the leash and quickly tried to grab the Pomeranian to remove it from its leash. He said he knew he had to act quickly because he knew someone was getting off at the sixth floor before he exited the elevator, and the dog would be in trouble otherwise.

Mathis shared a video of the encounter on Twitter, saying he was “shaking” after the intense rescue.

The video shows Mathis getting off the elevator while a woman walking a Pomeranian on a leash enters the elevator. The doors close on the elevator before the dog is able to get inside.

“It was super scary, and all I was focused on was getting that leash off the dog,” he said, adding that the owner was “terrified.”

“As soon as the door shut she was screaming,” Mathis said. “There was nothing she could have done. She is new to the building so I think she wasn’t expecting it to shut so fast.”

The end of the video shows Mathis getting the dog off its leash and waiting by the elevator for its owner to retrieve the pup.