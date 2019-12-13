ABC Legal Analyst Hostin: Donald Trump Is a ‘White Nationalist’

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s The View, co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin called President Donald Trump a “white nationalist.”

During a discussion about the elections in the United Kingdom, co-host Meghan McCain said, “I think I was watching coverage last night, and so many people were saying, we want to get this over with and get this moved on. Brexit happened plus years ago, and we want to move forward.”

Guest-host Ana Navarro said, “Especially with Donald Trump, remember just last week — just last week Boris Johnson and all the other leaders of NATO were laughing and mocking Donald Trump.”

Hostin said, “This is anecdotal, but I was asking people, you know, around the building. I was, like, ‘Do you know who Jeremy Corbyn is?’ He was like, ‘Is it a late-night talk show host?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ Donald Trump really is talking about America first, right? He’s much more of a white nationalist, in my opinion. You know, everything is about being at home.”

