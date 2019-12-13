Dem Rep. Doggett: Trump ‘Won’t Be Able to Claim True Vindication’ from Senate if McConnell Takes Direction from W.H.

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) stated that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) takes direction from the White House on the handling of a Senate impeachment trial, President Trump “won’t be able to claim true vindication” if he is acquitted by the Senate.

Doggett said, “[C]ertainly, if Mitch McConnell continues to take his cues from the White House, and there’s any victory for the president in the Senate, he won’t be able to claim true vindication from a trial that he helped to rig.”

