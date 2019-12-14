Brooks: Articles of Impeachment ‘Are Both Extremely Vague Constructs’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that while he thinks President Trump committed an impeachable offense, the articles of impeachment “are both extremely vague constructs.”

Brooks stated, “I think he’s — there was clearly a campaign to have a quid pro quo with Ukraine, and it’s clearly an impeachable offense. As for the articles of impeachment, I don’t like them. Abuse of power, what is that? Like, that’s not a criminal thing. Like, it’s a vague construct, and same with obstruction of Congress. Like, these are both extremely vague constructs. And I think they lead away from the — what actually happened, what crime was committed, and what should the punishment be. And they’ll lead to a debate over these vague concepts.”

