Coons: ‘Gravely Concerned’ About What Trump Might Do Before Election if Acquitted

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DL) said he was “gravely concerned” about what President Donald Trump might do before the 2020 election if he is acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial.

Coons said, “If he is ultimately exonerated in the Senate, if the Senate Republican majority refuses to discipline him through impeachment, he will be unbounded. And I’m gravely concerned about what else he might do between now and the 2020 election — when there are no restrictions on his behavior.”

