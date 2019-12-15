Durbin: U.S. Government ‘Certainly’ Owes Carter Page an Apology

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) on Sunday said the United States government owes former Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page an apology regarding the federal surveillance application that enabled the investigation into Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked Durbin about Page being treated “unfairly.”

“Does the U.S. government owe Carter Page an apology?” she quizzed.

“I can certainly tell you based on what we saw, they do,” Durbin replied. “And here’s the bottom line: many of us have been looking at this … secret FISA court for years saying this isn’t first and won’t be the last time the FBI misrepresents evidence before this court and proceeds. We have tried to reform the proceedings. Senator Lee, Republican, Senator Leahy, Democrat, myself, and others have been pushing for FISA reform. We couldn’t get the Republicans to join us in that effort. Maybe now they will. This should be a bipartisan effort to clean up the FISA court. What happened in this situation was inexcusable.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent