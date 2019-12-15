Ilhan Omar: Hateful Rhetoric ‘Becoming Synonymous with Republican Party’

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) argued dangerous, hateful rhetoric is becoming synonymous with the Republican Party.

Host Joy Reid asked, “We’re also in this moment, and you faced it even with your opponent, having to be banned on Twitter for the threatening things that she has said about you. You have faced the torrent of incoming hatred that’s been spewed out by this president. How do you process that as somebody who is a political leader who has pushed forward in the front? There’s a new version of the squad. They want to make a right-wing version of it. All white women that were on Fox the other day. There’s a brand around you that’s made you a target even in your re-election. We just had members of the Navy during the Army-Navy football game flashing what looked like the white power sign. How do you process that as somebody who is an elected official, and how do your constituents process it?”

Omar said, “I mean hate, sinful rhetoric is very dangerous and it is becoming synonymous with the Republican Party. They have refused to condemn and distance themselves from members within their party that have threatened my life and the lives of others, that have caused the deaths of people in this country who follow their message and have put their names, the names of our president and many of the Republican leaders in their manifestos as they have taken innocent lives.”

