Nadler: Trump Impeachment ‘Not a Punishment for Past Behavior’

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) declared that the impeachment of President Donald Trump was “not a punishment for past behavior.”

Nadler said, “I don’t think so. The polling shows that about 70% of the American people approve of this, but more importantly —

Stephanopoulos interjected, “They approve that something is wrong, but not impeachment, though.”

Nadler continued, “But more importantly, this is a continuing threat to the integrity of our elections now. This is not a one-off. Impeachment is not a punishment for past behavior. This president conspired —sought foreign interference in the 2016 election. He is openly seeking foreign interference in the 2020 election, and he poses a continuing threat to our national security and to the integrity of our elections, to the democratic system itself. We cannot permit that to continue.”

