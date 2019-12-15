Nadler: Trump Participating in a ‘Crime in Progress’ Against the Constitution and American Democracy

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) accused President Donald Trump of committing a “crime” against the Constitution and American democracy that he categorized as “in progress.”

Nadler said, “This is a crime in progress against the Constitution and against the American democracy. We cannot take the risk that the next election will be corrupted through foreign interference solicited by the president, which he is clearly trying to do. It goes to the heart of our democracy. It was the heart of what the Constitution meant by high crimes and misdemeanors for the president to engage in self-dealing for his own benefit to put himself above the country and to threaten the integrity of our elections, which upon everything else depends.”

