Blackburn: ‘We Should Hear from Adam Schiff’s Staff’

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) stated that she wants House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) staff to testify before the Senate, in addition to the whistleblower and Hunter Biden.

Blackburn said, [relevant remarks begin around 10:00] “I would like for us to have the opportunity to put whistleblower, whomever whistleblower is, whether it’s an individual or a team, to hear from him. I think we should hear from Adam Schiff’s staff, bring them in to talk about how they worked with the whistleblower. We should hear from them. I think that it would be good for us to be able to hear from Hunter Biden.”

