CNN’s Tapper: Trump’s Letter ‘Almost a Letter Like Kim Jong-Un Wrote’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” anchor Jake Tapper argued President Donald Trump’s letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi could have been written by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Discussing President Trump’s six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reporter Nia-Malika Henderson said, “At this point seems Mitch McConnell, they will have a trial. Probably not a lot of witnesses opinion you see Schumer and McConnell debating that today. So it’s like okay President Trump let us put all your feelings in a diary entry … Your burn book, and as many words as possible, you sit here, you dictate it, get your exclamation points out. Burn Nancy Pelosi as much as you can. And that’s what was so striking to me about this. Like, he really can’t stand A. being impeached, even as he says this is helping me, he hates this, and he also can’t stand Nancy Pelosi, talking about her not believing that she’s actually praying for him, talking about this idea that she is going about this in a solemn way.”

Tapper said, “The president is all about Democrats not able to get over his win in 2016. About Pelosi, he says you view democracy as your enemy. Honestly, this is almost like a letter that Kim Jong Un wrote, like I mean in terms of the hyperbole, really really strong.”

