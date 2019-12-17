Dem Rep. Lofgren: No Exoneration for Trump if the Trial Is Rigged

In a Tuesday interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) weighed in on the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

With impeachment expected to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives and move on to the Senate, Lofgren said she hopes Senate leadership takes the vote “seriously” because a “rigged” trial would not exonerate Trump.

“I like to think that people are searching their consciences,” Lofgren told host John Berman. “I expect the vote to impeach tomorrow, given the number of congressmen and women who have made announcements over the weekend. I can’t believe what I’m seeing in the Senate. It’s a trial and you’re supposed to hear evidence and then take an oath to do a just verdict.”

She continued, “It looks like Senator [Mitch] McConnell is rigging this trial. If I were the president, I’d be concerned. He wants to be exonerated. He’s not going to be exonerated if the trial is rigged. Everyone will know that he’s guilty but got off through chicanery.”

