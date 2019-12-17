Kellyanne Conway: The American People Will Remember How Dems Wasted Time, Money on Impeachment

During a Tuesday interview with “Fox & Friends,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway criticized Democratic lawmakers amid the ongoing impeachment push against President Donald Trump.

Conway advised that the American people will remember when it comes time to vote that Democrats wasted their time and the taxpayers’ money on impeachment.

“People will not forget about it,” Conway stated. “People will remember how those Democrats spent their time and the taxpayers’ money, which was a big waste. And if you waste my time, you risk my trust, is what these voters will say to them. And can we stop calling them moderate Democrats? I think they’ve proven that they’re not. They are not representing the will of their people. If you’re called a representative, if that’s your day job, you ought to represent the will of your people.”

Conway went on to point out how impeachment is not a top issue among voters, Republican or Democrat, according to a USA Today poll.

“It’s number 11 out of 12. It’s dead last to Republicans. Among Democrats, it’s after Social Security, education, the economy, immigration and healthcare. Think about that,” she remarked.

