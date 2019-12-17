McConnell: ‘I’m Not an Impartial Juror’ – ‘This Is a Political Process’

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declared that he is “not an impartial juror” in the Senate’s impeachment trial and that impeachment is “political” and there is “not anything judicial about it.”

McConnell said, [relevant remarks begin around 14:30] “I’m not an impartial juror. This is a political process. There’s not anything judicial about it. Impeachment is a political decision. The House made a partisan political decision to impeach. I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I’m not impartial about this at all.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett