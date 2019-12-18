MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: House Republicans Are Trump’s Co-Conspirators

On Wednesday night’s impeachment coverage on MSNBC, anchor Nicolle Wallace called Republicans in the House are co-conspirators in the actions that have led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Wallace said, “Donald Trump didn’t flip a switch and suddenly make our politics as tribal and nasty and partisan as they are. I worked in a White House that was the target of a lot of ire from a lot of people, but it was never like this. And I have to say it was never like this on either side. One, he was never impeached. Two, Republicans didn’t defend him. People say this is the Republican Party the way they’ve always been. No, it’s not.”

“They didn’t blindly defend Mitt Romney, and that’s a good thing, Sarah Palin, thank God, George Bush and especially Dick Cheney,” she continued. “So this metamorphosis of the Republican Party is as big a history made today when Donald Trump has now been impeached by the House of Representatives for abusing his office. The co-conspirators today are the Republicans in the House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN