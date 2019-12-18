Schiff Stresses ‘Urgency’ of Impeachment — Trump Trying ‘to Essentially Cheat’ in 2020

Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) detailed during an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” the “urgency” behind the Democrats’ push to impeach President Donald Trump.

Schiff accused Trump of within the last week continuing to seek “dirt” from Ukraine for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

“[T]he president has made clear he’s not going to stop seeking foreign intervention in our election,” Schiff stated. “He’s out on the White House lawn saying that if we’re being honest, there’s a simple answer. I want Ukraine to do this investigation. His lawyer even this week was in Ukraine seeking to dig up the same kind of dirt, so the timing is really driven by the urgency, and that is —”

“A national security issue,” co-host Mika Brzezinski interrupted.

Schiff replied, “Yes, A national security issue, an issue of our election integrity. If the president is seeking still to essentially cheat in the next election, that is not a remedy for his misconduct. The remedy is impeachment, and that’s why we’ve moved forward. And we’ve done so methodically, but nonetheless with a sense of urgency.”

