Dem Rep. Dingell on Spat with Trump: ‘My Family’s Still Hurting’ but ‘I Don’t Want to Get Into This Tit for Tat’

Thursday, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) sounded off on President Donald Trump joking during a rally with supporters in Battle Creek, Michigan, that her deceased husband, former Rep. John Dingell, was “looking up” at him from hell after she voted to impeach him.

Dingell told CNN’s “New Day” that she and her family are still “hurting” and “grieving,” but she does not want to get into it “tit for tat” or stoop “down” to Trump’s level.

“John Dingell loved this country. He believed in bringing everybody together. He believed in our democracy. And my family’s still hurting,” Dingell stated. “John’s brother, my brother-in-law, is in hospice, went into hospice at Thanksgiving. And these kinds of things — we’re a family grieving. So, I think we should take a lesson from this and all respect each other, period. In the broader — we need more civility in this country. Some things should be off-limits. And you know what? We’re all human beings.”

She added, “I don’t want to get into this tit for tat. That’s going down to his level. he did lower the flags. And I was grateful and I told him that. And I think we just all need to really look to what’s happening to the tone of rhetoric and the divisiveness in this country.”

