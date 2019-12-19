Elizabeth Warren: Trump Would ‘Step on a Cute Little Kitten’ to Get What He Wants

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimed President Donald Trump would “step on a cute little kitten” to get what he wants.

CNN contributor David Axelrod asked, “Just about this Biden thing, why do you think the president went to such extraordinary lengths to sully Joe Biden, the lengths that have landed him now in front of you as a juror under impeachment. Why did he feel Biden was such a threatening candidate?”

Warren said, “I can’t get into the head of Donald Trump. That’s just — that’s a really horrible place to go. I think that Donald Trump looks out for Donald Trump. And he looks out for Donald Trump’s closest buddies who give him total loyalty, and he looks out for the other billionaires because he thinks they’ve got a whole bro thing going on. That’s what Donald Trump does. And if he had to step on a cute little kitten to get something done that would help himself, he would do it.”

