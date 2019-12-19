FNC’s Bret Baier: Trump ‘Stepped in It’ with John Dingell Remarks

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” network anchor Bret Baier said President Donald Trump comments about late Democratic Rep. John Dingell will likely hurt him politically.

Baier said, “Let me say one thing about the Michigan incident and Debbie Dingell. The president stepped in it on this. He had largely a political positive even though he was impeached, as hard as it is to believe.”

He continued, “By saying what he said about Representative Dingell, he really possibly hurt himself not only just politically in Michigan but also just with independents who said ‘do you really have to say something like that?'”

