McCarthy: Pelosi ‘Admitting Defeat’ by Not Sending Impeachment Articles

During a press conference on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “admitting defeat” by not sending articles of impeachment over to the Senate.

McCarthy said, “Now, we have the own speaker of the House who is so embarrassed that she admits the failure of this impeachment that she will not even send it to the Senate. … She’s admitting defeat by not sending it, by refusing to send the impeachment over, she knows this outcome is not good. She knows the facts are not there. There’s no basis for it.”

