Meghan McCain: Trump’s ‘Cruel’ Attack on the Debbie, John Dingell a ‘Horrific Monstrosity’

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain criticized President Donald Trump’s comments about Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and her deceased husband, Congressman John Dingell.

McCain said, “He was the longest-serving member of Congress in history. He was a World War II veteran. He’s he was an absolute lion on Capitol Hill. At Trump’s rally last night, he made disparaging comments about him, basically looking up from hell, saying that he gave him a great funeral. In all candidness, Congresswoman Dingell reached out to me. There’s a specific kind of horrific monstrosity in this man that does to widows.”

She continued, “You see him doing a rally in front of supporters cheering for someone’s death, and cheering for a beloved World War II hero and congressman and making pain of a family’s Christmas time in grief exponentially worse. I don’t understand. If you have no heart, fine. I said yesterday I gave up on Trump having a conscience or a heart, but the politics of it are so blanking dumb. Because all the capitol he just gained with the complete partisanship that I saw, with the impeachment process, he just lost because it’s cruel.”

She added, “The Be Best anti-bullying crap, I don’t want to hear any more from anybody. I don’t want to hear it from Ivanka. I don’t want to hear it from Melania. Until you get him in line when it comes to disparaging people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN