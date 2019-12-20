Dem Rep. Cleaver: Impeachment Was ‘All-Consuming’ for Some Dems and Some GOPers

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Representative Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) stated that, for some members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, impeachment was “all-consuming. It’s been a point of anger and hostility and so forth.”

Cleaver said, “The impeachment thing, make no mistake, with some of the members, some Democrats and some Republicans, it has been all-consuming. It’s been a point of anger and hostility and so forth. But for many of us, we went to Washington to try to get something done for the country and for our communities. So, we’ve been working together.”

