‘Morning Joe’ on Dem Debate: ‘Joe Biden Had His Best Night’

Friday, a panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” touted former Vice President Joe Biden’s performance at the previous night’s Democratic debate.

The panel, consisting of co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, former Republican adviser Rick Tyler and MoveOn.org’s Karine Jean-Pierre all agreed Biden “had his best night” of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“Joe Biden, although I think he was a little slow … to respond to the attacks on his son and what he actually did in Ukraine, last night he minced no words about it at all,” Tyler stated. “You’d have to say that Joe Biden had his best debate, he is a frontrunner and therefore probably came out ahead in the debate.”

Scarborough highlighted some of Biden’s big moments during the debate, saying he thinks Biden “seemed to have a pretty darn good night” and “seemed to have one of his best nights.”

“He had his best night, that was definitely clear” Jean-Pierre replied. “He showed the Biden were hoping to see.”

Brzezinski followed up Jean-Pierre’s remarks by saying she thought Biden “suffered” early on in the debates because there were too many candidates, but thrived with fewer candidates on stage.

“This gave him the space to be Joe Biden, that’s my gut,” she stated.

