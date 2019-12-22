Eddie Murphy Dings Bill Cosby in SNL Monologue — ‘Who Is America’s Dad Now?’

Saturday, during his monologue hosting NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Eddie Murphy took a jab at Bill Cosby.

“If you told me 30 years ago that I’d be this boring stay at home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn’t have taken that bet,” he said. “Who is America’s dad now?”

Cosby and Murphy have a history. During his 1987 stand-up special “Raw,” Murphy told the story of an interaction he had with Cosby, who criticized him for the cursing in his act.

